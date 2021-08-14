Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

