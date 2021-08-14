Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Up 822.2% in July

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 822.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TURV opened at $0.17 on Friday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

