Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $732.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 633,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $6,055,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 199,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

