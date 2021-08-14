Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 134,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

