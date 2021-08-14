Truist Cuts Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $23.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target decreased by Truist from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE NLS opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. Research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Insiders have sold a total of 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nautilus by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

