Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.85

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 5637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after buying an additional 751,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

