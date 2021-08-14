Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 121.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,289,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,340,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,763,000 after buying an additional 1,843,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,309,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after buying an additional 1,605,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,239,000 after buying an additional 1,161,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

