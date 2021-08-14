Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

TRIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,615,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

