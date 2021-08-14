TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Large Volume Increase

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 242,418 shares.The stock last traded at $90.50 and had previously closed at $89.77.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11.
In other TriNet Group news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,535 shares of company stock worth $8,507,532. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.