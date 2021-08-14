TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Large Volume Increase

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 242,418 shares.The stock last traded at $90.50 and had previously closed at $89.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,535 shares of company stock worth $8,507,532. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

