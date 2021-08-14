Trilogy International Partners’ (TRL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$3.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:TRL opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. Trilogy International Partners has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89.

In related news, Director Brad Horwitz purchased 119,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$264,307.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,793,882.23.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

