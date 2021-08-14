Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCDA. FMR LLC increased its position in Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tricida by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tricida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $4.03 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

