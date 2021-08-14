TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.86, but opened at $38.72. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 905 shares.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,102 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $553.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

