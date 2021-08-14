Transphorm (TGAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Transphorm to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect Transphorm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Transphorm alerts:

TGAN stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $167.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.36. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Transphorm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.