Traders Purchase Large Volume of Allot Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average volume of 837 call options.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $575.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ALLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

