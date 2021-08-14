Traders Buy High Volume of The Southern Call Options (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 44,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the typical volume of 3,636 call options.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in The Southern by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.