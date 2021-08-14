Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 1,261.7% in July

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 1,261.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGHI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.