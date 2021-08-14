Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

