Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

