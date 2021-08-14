Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.67

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 76507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.48.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5033433 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

