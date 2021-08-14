Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.67

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 76507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.
Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.18.
The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.48.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.