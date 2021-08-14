Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Up 512.6% in July

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 512.6% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,397,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TOMDF opened at 0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.03. Todos Medical has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.18.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

