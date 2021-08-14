Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo Purchases 15,000 Shares

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.13 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

