thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €15.70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.31 ($14.48).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.69 ($10.23) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.75. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

