ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

TDUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

