TheStreet Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to D

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.
SelectQuote stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
