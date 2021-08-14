TheStreet Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to D

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

SelectQuote stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

