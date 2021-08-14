TheStreet Downgrades Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to D+

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ARAY opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.40 million, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 348,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,710,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 99,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Accuray by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in Accuray by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

