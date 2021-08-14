Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.52 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.