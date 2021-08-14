The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 53.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,129. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

