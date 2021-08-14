The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.99.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 938.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
