The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.99.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 938.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.