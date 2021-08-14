The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.62.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$86.12 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12. The stock has a market cap of C$156.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.49.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5388706 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at C$30,771,435.52. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267 over the last 90 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

