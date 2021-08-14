The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

NYSE:MOS opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

