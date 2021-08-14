The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Jeremy Tigue Buys 870 Shares

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) insider Jeremy Tigue purchased 870 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £2,488.20 ($3,250.85).

Jeremy Tigue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeremy Tigue purchased 7,634 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £19,924.74 ($26,031.80).

Shares of MRC stock opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.73) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.56. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.50 ($3.76). The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.36%.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.