The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Jeremy Tigue Buys 870 Shares

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) insider Jeremy Tigue purchased 870 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £2,488.20 ($3,250.85).
Jeremy Tigue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Jeremy Tigue purchased 7,634 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £19,924.74 ($26,031.80).
Shares of MRC stock opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.73) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.56. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.50 ($3.76). The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.