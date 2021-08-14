The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

EOAN opened at €10.80 ($12.70) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

