The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HOYA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.79. HOYA has a 12 month low of $94.44 and a 12 month high of $159.45. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

