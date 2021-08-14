The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

GEO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 3,469,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,504. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

