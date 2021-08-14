The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. 3,469,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,504. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.