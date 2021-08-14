The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.
GEO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
