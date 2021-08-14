The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

GEO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

