The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Up to $28.70

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $29.69. The Andersons shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The stock has a market cap of $966.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Andersons by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Andersons by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Andersons by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

