Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.89

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and traded as low as $39.18. Terumo shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 13,418 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Terumo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Research analysts predict that Terumo Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.