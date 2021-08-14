Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

NYSE TRNO opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after buying an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after buying an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

