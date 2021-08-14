TerraUSD (UST) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $63.49 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006121 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,100,394,237 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

