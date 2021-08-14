Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $20,244,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 787,836 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,343,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 130,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 102,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

