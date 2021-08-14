Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $38.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GO. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

