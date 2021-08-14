Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $38.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GO. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
