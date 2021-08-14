Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 349.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Tecnoglass worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

