TD Securities Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$185.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

WSPOF stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

