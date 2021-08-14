TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TaskUs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TaskUs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

TaskUs stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.