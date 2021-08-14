Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €44.50 ($52.35) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Talanx in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €38.36 ($45.13) on Thursday. Talanx has a one year low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a one year high of €37.10 ($43.65). The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.37.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

