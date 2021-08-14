Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

SNDX stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market cap of $773.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

