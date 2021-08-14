Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.64 million and the lowest is $67.73 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

Several analysts have commented on SNCR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,988 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 942,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $110.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

