Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Insider John D. Manders Sells 2,608 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $304,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SRDX opened at $53.10 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a PE ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Surmodics Company Profile
SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
