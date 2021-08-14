Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Insider John D. Manders Sells 2,608 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $304,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SRDX opened at $53.10 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a PE ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

