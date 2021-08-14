Superior Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$3,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares in the company, valued at C$7,589,144.43.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

