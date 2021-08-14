Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLF. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.79.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$66.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.11. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,443,229.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

